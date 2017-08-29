Gujarat need not pay to rebuild shrines destroyed in 2002 post-Godhra riots: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice P C Pant allowed the Gujarat government’s appeal challenging the High Court verdict that it should pay for reconstruction and repair works of religious structures damaged during riots. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice P C Pant allowed the Gujarat government’s appeal challenging the High Court verdict that it should pay for reconstruction and repair works of religious structures damaged during riots.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Gujarat High Court order asking the state government to pay for reconstruction and repair of shrines damaged and destroyed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice P C Pant was hearing an appeal filed by the Gujarat government’s appeal against the High Court’s order directing it to pay compensation to over 500 shrines damaged during the 2002 riots that followed the Godhra train burning incident.

The Gujarat High Court had earlier directed the state government to “compensate all the religious places which were damaged in 2002 riots.” The BJP-led state government then challenged the order in the apex court contending that public funds could not be used for restoration of religious places. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the state government, said the state already has a scheme under which “an ex gratia fixed payment is given to the damage caused to the structures.”

Mehta said “this scheme (of the government) has been accepted”.

