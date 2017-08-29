SC seeks medical report on abortion plea

The Supreme Court (Files) The Supreme Court (Files)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a medical report on a plea by a 20-year-old seeking permission to abort her 24-week-old foetus on the ground that it did not have a skull. A bench of Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao directed that a medical board be set up at the Pune-based B J Medical College to ascertain the condition of the woman and appraise the court about it. “The board shall examine the petitioner and submit a report about her condition and advisability of permitting a medical termination of pregnancy forthwith,” the bench ordered. The court will take up the matter on August 31. The bench also directed Mumbai-based Sir J J Group of Hospitals to look into the condition of a 13-year-old rape survivor whose parents had sought to abort her 30-week-old foetus.

