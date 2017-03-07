SC seeks Kerala govt reply on ex-DGP’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Kerala government on a plea by former state DGP T P Senkumar, who has alleged that the CPM-led LDF government removed him from the post to stall a probe into murder cases in which CPM leaders were allegedly involved.

“Issue notice. File reply within two weeks,” said a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta while listing the matter for final arguments on March 27.

Advocate Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the former DGP, told the court that his client had an unblemished career and the state government had not consulted the security council before transferring him from the top post to be the head of the state police housing corporation.