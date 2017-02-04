SC seeks Gujarat’s response on extension to P P Pandey

Gujarat DGP P P Pandey is out on bail in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case Gujarat DGP P P Pandey is out on bail in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case

THREE DAYS after the Centre, on the recommendation of the Gujarat Government, granted a three-month extension in service to Gujarat DGP P P Pandey, who is out on bail in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case, the Supreme Court on Friday sought the state government’s response on a plea against the decision.

A bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud issued a notice to the state government.

Watch What Else is Making News

A 1980-batch IPS officer, Pandey is the senior-most IPS officer, who was named by the CBI in its chargesheet in the 2004 Ishrat Jehan encounter case. He took over as DGP on April 16 last year after the then DGP P C Thakur was transferred to Delhi.

Pandey was heading the state crime branch when Ishrat, a 19-year-old Mumbra-based woman, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed in an encounter in Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004. Gujarat police had alleged that they had terror links.

An SIT constituted by the high court to investigate the case had concluded that it was a fake encounter, following which the HC transferred the case to CBI.