SC seeks govt response on plea for Rs 10 lakh to raped minor

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre and the Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation for a 10-year-old rape victim who delivered a girl in Chandigarh on Thursday. The bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur issued the notices on an application filed by the amicus curiae, senior counsel Indira Jaising. The court asked her to file a note explaining the law on the topic. “A 10-year-old mother cannot look after the child. Nothing has been paid to her so far,” the counsel told the bench.

Jaising informed the court that a bench headed by Justice Deepak Mishra had given Rs 10 lakh compensation to a 35-year-old rape survivor whose pregnancy could not be terminated because of delay caused by Patna Medical College Hospital.

The application said money was needed if the girl was to be rehabilitated with change of identity and also to help her complete her studies.

Out of the said amount, Rs 3 lakh should be given to her immediately, while the rest can be put in a fixed deposit and the interest be utilised for her welfare, she said. The amicus curiae also demanded a fast-track trial of the accused and that her identity and that of her parents be kept confidential.

The top court was informed that the authorities in Chandigarh were insisting that compensation would be granted to the victim only after a chargesheet was filed in the case, reports PTI. “That is no answer … What they say is absurd. We will issue notice to the Chandigarh administration also,” the bench said.

On July 28, the apex court dismissed a petition seeking sanction for terminating her 36-week pregnancy after doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, advised against it.

