SC seeks Goa govt’s reply on Pramod Mutalik’s plea to enter state

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Goa government on a plea of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik seeking a stay on the order restraining him and his associates from entering the state territory. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Arun Mishra issued notice to the state government on the plea seeking ex-parte permission to visit Goa.

The right-wing leader has also challenged the state government’s September 23, 2016 prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC contending that it was illegal and repeatedly passed without giving him a hearing.

His plea said that the repetitive prohibitory orders passed by the Goa government and district magistrates of South and North Goa are “illegal and without jurisdiction”.

The plea sought ex-parte ad-interim stay of the operation of notification passed by the Goa government and ex-parte ad-interim permission to visit the state.

In the September 23, 2016 notification, the Goa government banned his entry in the state on the ground that his presence will promote enmity between different groups.

Seeking quashing of this notification, Mutalik also sought from the apex court a compensation for the “illegal acts”, saying it was violative of his fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14, 19(1)(b)(d), 21 and 25 of the Constitution.

“It is most respectfully submitted that the petitioner wants to visit the State of Goa for religious purpose and in exercise of his religious and constitutional rights,” he said.

The first order restraining Mutalik from entering the state was issued by the district magistrates of North Goa and South Goa on August 19, 2014 for 60 days. The orders were subsequently extended further.

Mutalik had filed a similar plea in 2015 seeking entry in Goa which was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on July 2, 2015 and later on August 31, 2015 by the Supreme Court.