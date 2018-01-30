SC seeks details of Haj aspirants who have applied five times without success

An aerial of the Grand mosque as Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the black cube seen at center inside, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/File) An aerial of the Grand mosque as Muslim pilgrims walk around the Kaaba, the black cube seen at center inside, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to furnish details of Haj pilgrimage aspirants who are above 60 years and have applied for it five times without success.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chadrachud sought the details of such applicants in a tabular form by the next date of hearing on February 19.

The order came on a petition by the Kerala State Haj Committee seeking rationalisation of allocation of Haj quota, contending that Kerala has more applicants but lesser allocation of Haj seats while Bihar has lesser number of applicants but more quota of seats.

Appearing for the Central government, Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand said the petitioner has not been able to flag the violation of Article 14 of the constitution which guarantees equality before law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App