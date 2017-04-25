SC seeks Centre’s response on ‘misuse’ of OSA, Army sahayaks

The Supreme Court The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the central government on a plea demanding guidelines to prevent abuse of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

It also called for a reply on alleged misuse of the sahayak system in the Army on a petition filed by journalist Poonam Agarwal, who has sought an investigation into the alleged suicide of Lance Naik Roy Mathew following the release of a sting video on the news website The Quint.

A bench led by Justice J Chelameswar issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government over invocation of the OSA against Agarwal, Associate Editor for The Quint, who reportedly shot the sting video in which Mathew had spoken against the sahayak system in the Army. She was booked by Nashik police under sections of the OSA and those relating to criminal trespass and abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code.

Appearing for the journalist, senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium pointed out that jawans in the Army could not be asked to perform menial jobs, not commensurate with their positions, and hence the petition was seeking appropriate guidelines to the Army in this matter.

About the FIR under the OSA, the lawyer contended that this case demonstrated blatant misuse of the stringent law and hence the court must intervene to make sure citizens’ fundamental rights as well as journalistic freedom are not trampled upon by invoking the provisions of this statute.

“The Army and its personnel, being citizens of India, are under equal constitutional obligation and duty to protect and promote a fair system of administration of justice through an unimpeded investigation and cannot be a party to its undermining and destruction in order to ward off scrutiny of any wrongdoings by its delinquent officers by journalists or responsible citizenry, by seeking to invoke draconian provisions of the OSA and IPC,” said Agarwal’s plea.

It claimed that a fair investigation was being scuttled through invocation of the OSA, and this would send an insidious message that exposure of misdeeds by delinquent Army officers will invite consequences so draconian that no one should dare to do so.

“The action of the respondents (Army and Police) smacks of witchhunt and clear motive to brush aside the real circumstances behind the unnatural death of Gunner Roy Mathew. Registration of FIR against the petitioners amounts to violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner as journalist, as the same impedes upon the honest and truthful reporting, which is part of and in fact is extension of right to freedom of speech of every citizen of India,” read the petition.

Retired Army jawan Deep Chand, who ran the Army canteen in Nashik where the sting video was shot, is the co-petitioner in the case with Agarwal.

Mathew was found hanging on February 25 after the sting video of him criticising the sahayak system in the Army went viral. Police recovered a diary from the abandoned barrack where his body was found. A note in Malayalam described the circumstances that made him take his life. In the note, Mathew feared he would have to face a court martial for allegedly speaking out against the Army.

