SC seeks account of Rs 5,000 real estate cess

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to file an audit report to explain how authorities had spent Rs 5,000 crore of a real estate cess, which was meant for the welfare of construction workers.

A bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur said it was “shocked” that the money, supposed to go to the poorest people in the country, was going “somewhere else”.

The court observed that there was no record as to how Rs 5,000 crore out of a total of around Rs 26,000 crore was spent. It asked the CAG to file a report within two weeks.

“We do not know where the money has been spent. You have to ensure that it is not spent in tea or lunch…. Lot of money is involved in this. It is supposed to go to the poorest people of the country. It is not going to them. It is going somewhere else. It is a very important matter. The money should reach to the poorest people,” the bench said.

The bench has fixed the matter for hearing on May 5. The court was hearing the PIL filed by an NGO, National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour, which alleged that a statutory cess levied on real estate firms for the welfare of construction workers was not being utilised properly as there was no mechanism to identify beneficiaries.

Appearing for the Central government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh told the bench that money was lying with the state governments and has not disappeared.

The court, however, said that what it was told was shocking and the Centre must find a solution to deal with the situation. “What has been told to us is very shocking. You have to find out a solution. It is a matter of Rs 26,000 crore,” the bench told the ASG.

Senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves, who was appearing for the petitioner, claimed that huge amount of money was transferred and it was being used for “all kind of sundry purposes”.

