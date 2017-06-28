SC says no to interim order against govt’s Aadhaar plan

The matter will now come up for hearing on July 7, by which time the court will reopen after the annual recess. The matter will now come up for hearing on July 7, by which time the court will reopen after the annual recess.

IN A boost to the Centre’s Aadhaar plans, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to pass any interim order on a plea challenging the government’s notification to make the unique identity mandatory for those availing benefits of social welfare schemes.

A vacation bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha said the court cannot pass an order only because the petitioners have “apprehensions” that those who have still not enrolled for Aadhaar are likely to be deprived of benefits of government schemes.

“No interim order can be passed in mandamus (court order asking a government official or organisation to fulfill certain duty) on mere apprehensions. You have to wait for one week. If somebody is deprived (of benefits) you can point out the same to this court,” the bench told senior counsel Shyam Divan, who appeared for the petitioners.

The matter will now come up for hearing on July 7, by which time the court will reopen after the annual recess.The bench took note of the Centre’s submission that no one will be denied the benefits.

It also referred to the June 9 judgment of another bench of the court upholding the validity of Income Tax Act amendment, which made Aadhaar compulsory for filing returns and applying for PAN cards.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App