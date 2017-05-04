SC revokes suspension of BHU students

The Supreme Court on Thursday revoked the suspension of eight students of Banaras Hindu University and directed the varsity administration to conduct special examinations for them which they had missed due to the suspension. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra directed the university to make special arrangements for eight students to conduct their semester exams till July 30.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the suspended students, through lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, who had claimed that the action was taken by the varsity to supress their demands that the cyber library in the campus be opened 24X7, especially during examination time.

The students had staged a hunger-strike for their demand and due to that, the university administration had suspended them leading to a situation in which they missed their examinations and were evicted from their hostels in May 2016. The apex court had earlier issued notice to university registrar.

