SC rejects abortion plea of HIV- positive rape victim, orders Bihar to pay compensation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a 26-week pregnant woman’s plea for abortion, and directed the Bihar government to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation, ANI has reported. The 35-year-old woman, a rape victim, is HIV positive.

In its report to the apex court, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) medical board has stated that the woman’s life as well as that of the foetus would be in danger if the pregnancy is terminated. The apex court had directed AIIMS to examine the woman and submit a report thereafter. The plea in this case was filed by an activist-lawyer on behalf of the woman who was sexually assaulted in Patna.

The Patna High Court had refused to entertain the woman’s plea as her pregnancy had crossed the legal embargo of 20 weeks under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. The woman had earlier appealed to the government to grant her permission for abortion when she was 17-week pregnant.

