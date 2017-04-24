SC reinstates ex-DGP TP Senkumar transferred by Kerala govt for probing Left leaders

Latest News
TP Senkumar's term was ending in June 2017.

April 24, 2017
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T P Senkumar, who was removed for allegedly investigating Left leaders in murder cases. Senkumar had challenged his transfer in the apex court. The order comes as a major  setback to the CPI(M)-led LDF government.  “We direct reinstatement of DGP T P Senkumar,” a bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said, adding that he was transferred from the post “arbitrarily”.

Last year, the LDF government had replaced Senkumar and Vigilance Director N Sankar Reddy and brought in Loknath Behera as the new DGP (Law and Order) and Jacob Thomas as the Vigilance Director.

Earlier this month, the Kerala government had defended its decision to transfer Senkumar, arguing that he had protected “erring” police officials in the 2016 Puttingal temple fire tragedy that left 110 people dead and over 300 injured. The state government had also informed the court that his transfer was not a punishment for the “lapse” which had led to the April 10, 2016 incident rather it was for how he handled the fallout of the tragedy.

Senkumar’s term was ending in June 2017. He was shifted as the managing director of Kerala Police Housing Construction Corporation, a post held by Thomas.

With inputs from PTI

