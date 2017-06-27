SC refuses to pass interim order on govt order making Aadhaar mandatory for social welfare schemes

Aadhaar for social welfare schemes: The Supreme Court refused to issue a stay on the government’s order. Aadhaar for social welfare schemes: The Supreme Court refused to issue a stay on the government’s order.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, refused to pass an interim order on the government’s notification making Aadhaar mandatory for using benefits of various social welfare schemes, news agency PTI reported. The government also informed the apex court that the June 30 deadline has now been extended to September 30 for those who are availing benefits of social welfare schemes but don’t yet have an Aadhaar number. The court referred to its June 9 verdict and said no further observation is needed in the matter pending before it. The next hearing will now take place on July 7.

More details awaited.

