SC refuses to lift ban of selling, transportation of firecrackers in Delhi NCR

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to lift the ban on selling and transportation of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The ban to continue till next the date of hearing. A total of 100 firecracker companies moved the Supreme Court on January 30 seeking modification of its earlier order which had placed a ban on selling of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

The Firecracker Association, earlier in December last year moved the apex court, challenging its earlier order of banning firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. On November 25 last year, the apex court banned the sale of fire crackers until further notice in wake of the alarming air pollution in the region. The top court had asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a reply within three months regarding the harmful effects of fire crackers.

The apex court is also mulling the decision to impose a national ban on manufacture of fireworks. In tune with the same, the apex court has given the CPCB three months to file a report regarding “composition and content” of fireworks.

The thick smog, formed by burning of firecrackers and emissions from other sources, enveloped the entire region to the extent of raising the level of air pollution 16 times than what is considered safe by the Indian Government.

Last year, the plea regarding the same was rejected by the court with the view that the sudden ban would restrict citizens’ rights.