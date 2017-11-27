SC junks woman’s plea claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the plea filed by a woman seeking a DNA test to buttress her claims to be the biological daughter of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The apex court said she could approach the high court for legal remedies.

The woman, identified as Amrutha Sarathy from Bengaluru, also sought cremation of Jayalalithaa’s body, which was buried after her death last year in December. Represented by senior Advocate Indira Jaising, she asked for the exhumation of the body as per the rituals of Vaishnav Iyengar Brahmins.

A bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, who presided over the matter, refused to allow conducting a DNA test, which she seeks in order to prove her claims. The woman alleged she was given away in adoption and that this was revealed by adoptive father on his deathbed. She has claimed there were two eye witnesses to the adoption.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd