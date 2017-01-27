SC refuses to entertain PIL for issuing guidelines to restrict transport of beef

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for issuing guidelines to restrict transport of beef to states where slaughtering isn’t allowed. The apex court stated that it has already passed orders on measures to stop illegal inter-state transportation of cattle.

Around 36 beef dealers associations across Maharashtra had filed a petition in the top court challenging the ban on the slaughtering of cow last year. The dealers had asked the court to permit the slaughtering of cattle – bulls and bullocks, and out a ban on cows.

The petition challenged the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra Animals Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, that bans the slaughtering, possession, consumption and import of beef in the state.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had banned the slaughtering of bulls, bullocks and cows by amending the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1976, which was later challenged in the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court subsequently upheld the ban on slaughter in May.

With inputs from ANI

