SC refuses early hearing in PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an early hearing to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case filed against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram under sections of the Protection of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported news agency ANI. A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar refused to give an early hearing in the case.

Karti had filed a plea in Madras HC challenging summons issued against him by ED. In response, ED asked the apex court if the HC had jurisdiction to hear Karti’s plea.

Earlier on June 30, Karti sought more time to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is accused of receiving money through a firm which was indirectly controlled by him from INX media. On May 15, the CBI had registered a complaint against him and his company. Also, the CBI officers also raided properties belonging to him in May after which he accused the government of carrying of political vendetta against him.

Following raids by CBI, the ED took cognizance of the issue and registered a money laundering case against him. The case was registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“”The government, using the CBI and other agencies, is targeting my son and his friends…The government’s aim is to silence my voice and stop me from writing, as it has tried to do in the cases of leaders of opposition parties, journalists, columnists, NGOs and civil society organisations,” he said, according to PTI.

