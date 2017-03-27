SC raps NGO over PILs, issues show cause notice

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday took to task an NGO for filing 64 petitions over the years under the garb of PIL without a single success and asked its head to show cause why he should be allowed to continue filing cases. “In our list of 64, you have not got relief in a single matter. It is a misuse of the court. It has to be stopped,” a bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said while issuing show cause notice to Rajiv Daiya who is the chairman of the NGO Suraz India Trust.

It handed over to him a compilation of the 64 petitions filed by him in the nature of writ petitions, review petitions to respond the notice in four weeks. “We would request him to respond to the same so as to enable us whether he should be permitted to continue to file petitions in this court,” the bench, also comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul, said.

The bench, in its order, specifically noted that Daiya, who is not a qualified advocate, was appearing on behalf of the NGO in the 64 matters and there are also some under objection by the registry which is of the view that they are not maintainable in the court. It said either it will give a certificate to the NGO’s head to file petitions in future or disallow him.

The apex court also dealt sternly with a few more PIL petitioners and warned them orally that they should desist from filing frivolous PILs based only on media reports.

