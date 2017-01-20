SC questions states on implementation of CGWA master plan

The Supreme Court on Friday asked all the states to specify the status of implementation of 2013 master plan of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) on ground water harvesting. (File Photo) The Supreme Court on Friday asked all the states to specify the status of implementation of 2013 master plan of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) on ground water harvesting. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked all the states to specify the status of implementation of 2013 master plan of the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) on ground water harvesting. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud observed that ground water harvesting was an “important issue” and asked the CGWA administrator to supply the copy of the master plan to the concerned states.

“Ground water harvesting is a very important issue and the masterplan needs to be implemented,” the bench said while asking the states to file affidavit in this regard within a week. During the hearing, the Centre told the bench that they would file an updated affidavit on the issue since the matter has been taken up for hearing after 2013.

It said that most of the states have implemented the CGWA master plan with regard to harvesting of ground water. Meanwhile, Delhi government informed the apex court that they have made it mandatory for all the new buildings to have a water harvesting system in place.

The court was hearing a petition which had raised concern over the depleting ground water level across the country.