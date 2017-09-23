SC quashes activist Madhu Kishwar warrant

Madhu Kishwar, academic and writer. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Madhu Kishwar, academic and writer. (File/Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

THE SUPREME Court on Friday quashed a non-bailable warrant issued by a trial court in Srinagar against activist Madhu Kishwar for not appearing before it in a criminal defamation case filed by a Kashmir-based journalist.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra set aside the non-bailable warrant after senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kishwar, said the journalist’s lawyer pointed out the apex court on July 24 had allowed her to attend the trial proceedings through video conferencing.

The case was filed by Syed Shujaat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir, who claimed that some tweets posted by Kishwar were defamatory in nature.

