SC orders shifting of Shahabuddin to Tihar jail, victim families happy

Former RJD MP Shahabuddin. (Express File Photo) Former RJD MP Shahabuddin. (Express File Photo)

The families of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan and three brothers who were allegedly killed by Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan have welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction to shift the controversial RJD leader from a prison in Bihar to Tihar jail in Delhi. “Now, we will live here without any fear and hope to get justice,” Chandrakeshwar Prasad, father of three brothers who were killed in two separate incidents. He also expressed happiness that at last Siwan will be free from Shahabuddin’s terror. “Shahabuddin’s presence in Siwan jail for years was enough to create terror among people. We have been demanding for long to shift him from Siwan jail to Tihar jail in Delhi for free trial to ensure justice to us.”

Asha Ranjan, wife of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was allegedly killed on the order of Shahabuddin last year, said it is like a victory for her.

“Shahabuddin’s shifting from Siwan to Tihar jail in Delhi will provide us a sense of relief and peace. There will be no fear or threat,” she said. Rajdeo Ranjan was the Siwan Bureau Chief of Hindi newspaper Hindustan. He was shot dead in May last year at a busy market place near Station Road, 145 km from state capital Patna.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed that Shahabuddin be shifted to Tihar Jail to ensure “free and fair trial” in the cases lodged against him. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy asked the Bihar government to transfer Shahabuddin to Tihar Jail within a week, saying “it is the obligation and duty of this court to ensure free and fair trial”.

The apex court said trial in the cases registered against Shahabuddin will be conducted through video conferencing from Tihar Jail.

“We direct the state of Bihar to transfer Mohammad Shahabuddin from district jail Siwan to Tihar jail Delhi,” the bench said.

The order came on the pleas by Prasad seeking shifting of the RJD leader from Siwan jail. The petitioners had told the apex court that Shahabuddin should be transferred from Siwan jail to any other jail outside the state for free and fair trial in the cases pending against him.

The Bihar government had earlier told the apex court that it is not “averse” to shifting Shahabuddin from Siwan prison to Tihar Jail here.

The state government had told the apex court that Shahabuddin is facing trial in 45 cases, including one in Jharkhand.