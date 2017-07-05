SC order spells hope for Bengaluru bars, pubs

The Congress government has written to the Centre to denotify highways within cities. The proposal could receive approval in the light of the SC observations, officials said. The Congress government has written to the Centre to denotify highways within cities. The proposal could receive approval in the light of the SC observations, officials said.

The Supreme Court’s observation allowing denotification of highways within city limits has raised hopes of revival for over 700 liquor stores in Bengaluru, including 98 in the central business district, that were forced to stop selling liquor from July 1 on account of the apex court order.

Additional Commissioner of the excise department Rajendra Prasad said the state government had already denotified state highways passing through cities and towns, including Bengaluru, saving 2,500 outlets from closure prior to July 1. “The 700-odd shops closed since July 1 along national highways will be able to renew their licences if highways under the purview of the central public works department are denotified,” he said.

