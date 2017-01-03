SC order on religious appeal for votes an excellent decision: Congress

The Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling holding that any appeal for votes on the ground of “religion, race, caste, community or language” amounted to “corrupt practice” under the election law provision. The party described it as an “excellent decision.”

“This question should have been best directed at the BJP,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari. “It is a decision which should be welcomed by everybody. What does this decision really reaffirm? It reaffirms the fundamental values on which this nation was cast by the founders of the Indian Constitution. And that is to build an egalitarian society, to build a society which was higher than caste, creed, region, religion or faith, to have a clear separation between the church and the state and in the march of this country over the last 67 or 68 years, those lines have blurred.

“So, therefore if the Supreme Court has redrawn those lines… and these are not lines in sand which will keep getting blurred, then every right thinking Indian must welcome it. Why should religion, caste, region or every other parochial instinct be invoked in order to garner votes in a democracy,” he said.