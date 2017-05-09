SC order on fodder scam: No change in equations of alliance with RJD, says JDU

Supreme Court. Supreme Court.

While the RJD said that no one should write off RJD chief Lalu Prasad because of court processes, the JD(U) said its alliance with the RJD was firmly in place. JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said: “The RJD chief faced these charges when we entered into an alliance with him (before Assembly polls). He proved his political importance in the 2015 polls and we were able to pulverise the BJP. The equations of our alliance are the same as before the 2015 polls.”

Asked if the JD(U) would find it hard to defend the RJD, Tyagi said: “CM Nitish Kumar continues to exercise his authority to enforce good governance and rule of law. Everyone knows under what conditions we severed ties with the BJP. We are looking at broader politics of Opposition unity.”

Playing down questions on the JD(U) getting an upper hand, Tyagi said, “Any alliance is not looked at in terms of who is up or down. We work as a team. What is important is the authority of the CM remaining intact.”

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said no one should hasten to write Lalu off because of court processes. “Beyond the hyped interpretation, this observation by the Supreme Court is part of the same judicial architecture in which we always have faith. It was the same court that gave Laluji a clean chit in the DA case. BJP and a section of media wishes a political fallout against us. They wish to write our political obituaries… We will emerge stronger,” he said.

