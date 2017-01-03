SC order barring seeking votes on religion good for society: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo) Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo)

Lauding the Supreme Court’s verdict barring politicians from seeking votes in the name of caste and religion, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said it will be good for building unity in the society. On BSP chief Mayawati revealing caste bifurcation statistics ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, he said seeking votes in elections on basis of caste and religion is wrong.

Encouraging inter-caste marriages, the MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment said states should formulate schemes to eliminate the caste bar. “Rajasthan provides Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to promote inter-caste marriages. The amount is more than many states, including Maharashtra,” he told reporters in Jaipur. He suggested that if states introduce schemes like providing jobs and land to couples, it will further promote inter-caste marriage and reduce rift in society.

The Union Minister said the central government will bring a proposal to reduce eligibility age to avail widow pension from 18 years against the present 40 years. On rising Dalit atrocities, Athawale said the issue should not be politicized as such incidents happen due to social problems and it can be reduced if laws are strictly implemented and accused are punished.

Backing reservation to economically backward classes, he said the Constitution needs to be amended because providing reservation above 50 per cent will be against the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Earlier, Athawale, in a meeting with state social justice and empowerment department officials, suggested construction of hostels with capacity to house 1,000 students at divisional level. He assured the state government Rs 330 crore assistance to provide post-metric scholarship for 2017-18.