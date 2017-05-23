SC notices to Centre, Manipur in road case involving CM Biren Singh’s son

Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (PTI/File) Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh (PTI/File)

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre and Manipur government’s response on a petition by the parents of a youth who was killed in a 2011 road rage incident involving the son of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. A vacation bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha asked the Union Home Secretary and Manipur Chief Secretary to file their replies by May 29. In her petition, victim Irom Roger’s mother Irom Chitra claimed that she feared for her life and alleged that no advocate was willing to appear for her in the Manipur High Court which is hearing an appeal against the conviction of Ajay Meetei.

An Imphal court had earlier this year convicted and sentenced Meetei to five years in jail. Meetei had allegedly fired at Roger on March 20, 2011 after the latter refused to allow his SUV to overtake his vehicle. Roger had died and the case was handed over to the CBI. Singh was then the Sports Minister in the Ibobi Singh government before joining the BJP.

