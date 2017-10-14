SC notice to Ryan owners on anticipatory bail plea

Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo) Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to Ryan International Group owners, on a petition seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to them by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the death of a seven-year-old student in a Gurgaon school run by the group. The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud, issued the notice to Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto and posted the matter for further hearing on October 30.

The court also sought the response of the CBI, which is probing the death of Class II student Pradyuman Thakur — who was found dead with his throat slit in the school washroom on September 8. The bench was hearing a plea by Pradyuman’s father, Barun Chandra Thakur, seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to them by the HC on October 7. He contended that the HC order was erroneous and should be set aside.

Earlier this month, the Central Board of Secondary Education told the court that a fact-finding committee set up by it had concluded that the incident occurred due to the “negligence of the school authority”. “Yes, this incident has happened due to negligence of the school authority as no provision of toilets/washrooms for drivers and conductors/cleaners who are involved in plying of buses could be found separately in the school premises which indicate that they were using the facilities meant for students and the staff,” the board said.

The committee found “severe irregularities and security lapses” on the school premises, the affidavit said. “The death of the student was reported to police authorities by the parent… The matter is being investigated by police,” the board said.

