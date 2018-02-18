SC notice to Haryana on quota plea

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Haryana government on a plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to quash Schedule-III of the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act, 2016, providing reservation to six castes, including Jats, by declaring them backward classes Block ‘C’.

A bench of Justices J Chelamewsar and Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice on February 16. The petition has sought a stay on the High Court order of September 1, 2017. The HC, while refusing to quash the government decision to grant reservation to the communities — Jat, Jat Sikh, Ror, Bishnoi and Muslim Jat — also referred the matter to the State Backward Classes Commission for examination of the “quantifiable data” and determination of the extent of the reservation. It added that the reservation provisions will continue to remain in abeyance until a decision is taken on the report to be submitted by the Commission. The reservation provisions were already stayed in May 2016 following a PIL filed in the High Court. The PIL challenged the validity of the provisions of the Act that granted 10 per cent quota in Class III and IV posts and 6 per cent quota in Class I and II posts for the six communities. The Act also provided 10 per cent reservation in educational institutions.

The Commission has been given a March deadline. Haryana’s Additional Advocate General Lokesh Sinhal had said “the commission will determine the extent of the quota and submit its report before the deadline”. The petitioner in his plea had submitted the reservation for Jats under the new Act had been made on the basis of the Justice K C Gupta commission report, which had already been quashed by the Supreme Court in Ram Singh vs Union of India (2015) case — in which reservation of Jat community in the Central List of Other Backward Classes has been set aside.

