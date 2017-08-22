SC notice to Centre on protection for disabled

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition seeking constitutional protection for people with “disability”. The bench of Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Union Finance Ministry on a plea by Nipun Malhotra, who runs the charitable trust Nipman Foundation, which works in the field of disability-related policy and education for the economically underprivileged.

Though the petition also wanted the Supreme Court to quash the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, that levy a tax burden on medical devices or mobility equipment like wheelchairs, Braille papers, tricycles and crutches, CJI Khehar pointed out to petitioner’s counsel Jai Dehadrai that the court was already seized of a similar plea and wondered why it should admit another petition that highlighted the same issue. The counsel then told the court that the present petition raised the question of constitutional protection for disabled.

