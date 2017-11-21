SC not to lift status quo on parking near Taj Mahal 

Justice Gupta said that when he visited the monument 15-20 years ago, he was stopped 1.5 km away. Justice Gupta said that when he visited the monument 15-20 years ago, he was stopped 1.5 km away.

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for not coming up with a comprehensive policy for protection of the Taj Mahal and refused to vacate its status quo order on construction of multi-level parking near the monument.

Issuing notice to Taj Trapezium Zone Authority (TTZ), a bench of Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta asked it to “let us know if there is any comprehensive action plan for protection of Taj Mahal not only from the environment point of view but also in regard to other aspects and also to produce the vision document if any”. It also wanted TTZ “to explain” to the court “why it is not meeting every two months as it is expected to do”.

TTZ is an area of 10,400 sqkm across districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in UP and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The court was hearing a PIL by environmentalist M C Mehta seeking directions to protect the Taj from ill-effects of polluting gases and deforestation in the area.

Appearing for the UP government, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it had all requisite permits to construct the multi-level parking a kilometre from the eastern gate of the Taj, and it would be difficult for tourists if this is not allowed.

“Why don’t you construct the parking lot beyond 1.5 km?” asked the bench, “tourists can walk up to the monuments”. Mehta replied that there would be traffic congestion if it is not built, and would inconvenience tourists, especially foreigners. To this, the bench said, “Don’t worry about foreign tourists, they love to walk.”

Justice Gupta said that when he visited the monument 15-20 years ago, he was stopped 1.5 km away. “When it could happen 15-20 years ago, why can’t it happen now?” he said.

Mehta said that as per the plan, which is a vision document, there was a proposal to construct a visitors’ centre, but the idea had been shelved now. The court said the UP government needed a larger perspective of sustainable development to protect the Taj. The court will hear the matter next on December 8.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App