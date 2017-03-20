SC nod to restoration work at Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple

The Supreme Court today directed starting the process for restoration of roof of sanctum sanctorum, deity and the two tanks of Kerala’s famous Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple which are in a state of disrepair. A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar directed Kerala Water Authority to bear the cost of Rs 28 lakhs cost on cleaning of drainage, sewage and construction debris from the temple premises.

“Given the importance of the issue Kerala Water Authority without tendering will commence work on its own to ensure that the project is completed before the onset of monsoon by May 15, 2017 and the report be fortnightly submitted to the amicus curiae about the work done,” the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

It directed the Supreme Court appointed committee of administrators to issue notice and invite express of interests for restoring the roof of sanctum sanctorum, diety and two tanks of temple from experts in restoration work having experience in such works.

The bench said that the committee of administrators can invite the offers separately and can start the process of inviting the expression of interest in a week.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on April 17. Senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter, highlighted the issue and said that restoration work of roof of sanctum sanctorium and of diety is urgently needed.

He said that the two tanks in the temple where head priest used to take a dip before offering prayers also needed urgent attention as it is filled up with filth and other materials.

