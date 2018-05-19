SC nod to Cauvery draft scheme drawn up by Centre

The court said it hoped that the draft “is notified in the Official Gazette and given effect to with promptitude before the onset of the impending monsoon” (File Photo) The court said it hoped that the draft “is notified in the Official Gazette and given effect to with promptitude before the onset of the impending monsoon” (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft Cauvery management scheme drawn up by the Centre to implement the court’s February 16 order on distribution of the river’s water among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry and said it “will have to be taken forward to its logical end in accordance with law with promptitude”.

“The corrected draft scheme is in consonance with the dictum and directions in the Award, as modified by this Court, and also in conformity with Section 6A of the 1956 Act. The draft scheme ought to be taken forward to its logical end in accordance with law with utmost dispatch,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ruled.

The court said it hoped that the draft “is notified in the Official Gazette and given effect to with promptitude before the onset of the impending monsoon”. The authority constituted under the scheme “will be bound by the contours regarding apportionment of river water in terms of the Award” as modified by the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App