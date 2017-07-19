SC nod for Centre’s 5-doctor panel to supervise MCI affairs

Supreme Court (File Photo) Supreme Court (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday gave its nod to a reconstituted five-member committee of eminent doctors to oversee the affairs of the Medical Council of India (MCI). The new committee will replace the one headed by Justice R M Lodha (retired), which was constituted last year. Members of the reconstituted panel — called the “oversight committee” — are V K Paul, Randeep Guleria and Nikhil Tandon from AIIMS-Delhi; Jagat Ram from PGIMER-Chandigarh; and B N Gangadharan of NIMHANS-Bengaluru.

The names were suggested by the Centre and approved by the apex court. Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar told the court that the oversight committee “shall commence its functions forthwith” and requested that “liberty be granted to the Union of India to seek substitution of the names in the oversight committee, if the occasion so arises”. Giving its assent, the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar said, “We accept the proposal made to this Court by Mr Ranjit Kumar, learned Solicitor General of India, on behalf of the Union of India. We grant liberty to the Union of India to nominate one of the members of the reconstituted oversight committee as its chairperson.”

The order also listed the responsibilities of the committee. The court said the committee will “have the authority to oversee the functioning of MCI, all decisions/recommendations of the MCI will require approval of the oversight committee before they are communicated to the Central Government, will be free to issue appropriate remedial directions for improvement in the functioning of MCI and will function till the Central Government puts in place any other appropriate mechanism…”

