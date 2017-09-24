SC no to extend time for medical admissions

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court has refused to extend the September 14 deadline for filling up vacant seats in postgraduate, super-specialty and MBBS courses. The order came as a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra agreed with the Medical Council of India’s contention that an extension would lead to unnecessary confusion.

The court was dealing with a batch of pleas seeking more time for admissions, arguing that 600 super-specialty and postgraduate seats in medical colleges had not yet been filled up and would go waste.

Appearing for the government, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh sought more time but MCI’s counsel Gaurav Sharma opposed this.

The Supreme Court had already prescribed a schedule for completing admissions to medical colleges and ordered that the process must be complete by September 14. Sharma pointed out that the deadline had already been extended by 10 days.

