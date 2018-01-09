National Anthem not mandatory in cinema halls: SC revises earlier order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its November 2016 order stating that it is now not mandatory to play the National Anthem before a film is screened in cinema halls across the country. Today’s order comes after the government on Monday filed an affidavit asking the Supreme Court to reconsider its order making it mandatory for cinema halls to play the national anthem before screening of films and that it was setting up a inter-ministerial committee to look at any modifications in the existing rules — Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, if necessary.
Allowing the request, the apex court, however, emphasised that citizens should show respect to the National Anthem and that the committee should look into all aspects. The government also allowed petitioner Shyam Narayan Chouksey to take up his prayers with the committee. The top court also said that its earlier order granting an exemption to the disabled from standing in cinema halls during National Anthem shall continue to remain in force.
The Supreme Court, in its November 30, 2016, order, had directed all cinema halls across the country to play the National Anthem before the screening of films and that all present must “stand up in respect” till the anthem ended.
The government on Monday also told the Supreme Court that it will set up an inter-ministerial committee that “has been constituted to look into all aspects relating to the singing or playing of the National Anthem” and on receiving its recommendations, “the government may bring out the requisite notification or circular or rules in this regard, if required”.
According to the affidavit, the committee will be headed by Additional Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, with representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Department of Legal Affairs, Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability.
- Jan 9, 2018 at 1:57 pmIn the olden days there was a need to use cinemas to reach all corners of the country with news, current affairs and to promote unity, nationalism, etc. Nowadays so many other mass communication tools are available for such purposes. Cinema-goers are people seeking entertainment not soldiers heading to forward positions on the border.Reply
- Jan 9, 2018 at 1:41 pmAfter making National Anthem, you screen pictures of nude, rape, quarrelsome and fight Do you want these things to be marketed by showing National Anthem. it is an Ego of political party, they said to play national anthem, therefore it has to be done. Our Conscious says what Supreme Court is said is correct and true. There is no need to play National Anthem.Reply
- Jan 9, 2018 at 1:40 pmDo the CONGIE support commenters have got to say anything good about this SAFFRON move by filing AFIDIVIT in Supreme Court noting with due respect of other religions????--BIG NO,----CONGIE supporters are good at licking Italian ra-h0le stinky white a-s-s son of bar dancer,----Jai hind.Reply
- Jan 9, 2018 at 1:37 pmThis is great decision taken by SC. Our national anthem is something we need to cherish and respect, but it shouldn't be done forcefully or made mandatory.Reply
- Jan 9, 2018 at 1:35 pmInstead of National Anthem "choli ke peeche kya hai" would be played. So, those who opposed to playing NA, including famous Bollywood actress VB, can enjoy dancing and singing "choli ke peeche kya hai" ...!!!Reply
