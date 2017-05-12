SC liquor ban: Kerala statistics show drop in sales

A man carries two boxes of liquor outside a vend. (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh, Representational) A man carries two boxes of liquor outside a vend. (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh, Representational)

The Supreme Court order banning liquor sale within 500 meters of national and state highways has led to huge drop in alcohol sales in Kerala. Statistics of the state-run Kerala Beverages Corporation show that the volume of liquor sold in April 2017 came down by 30 per cent compared to the figure of corresponding month last year. Among alcoholic beverages, huge drop was reported in the volume of beer (53.52 per cent) and wine (43.52 per cent). As many as 535 beer and wine parlours out of 805 have remained closed in Kerala following the order.

The sale of IMF through state-run retail outlets has come down only by eight per cent. Of 270 retail outlets, 137 outlets could not be relocated following the verdict.

Excise minister T P Ramakrishnan Wednesday told the state assembly that the state will incur loss of Rs 5,000 because of the closure of liquor outlets. The loss of income from liquor sale will impact the welfare measures of the government. Besides, the restrictions in the availability of liquor would force people to turn to hooch, said the minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now