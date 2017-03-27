SC likely to hear EVMs tampering issue after eight weeks

SC likely to hear EVMs tampering issue case filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma SC likely to hear EVMs tampering issue case filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would likely hear the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) petition filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a direction for a thorough check into the machines alleged tampering issue after eight weeks. Earlier, the court had not fixed any date of hearing for the case.

Today, Sharma mentioned the matter before the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar that the court should gave a date for hearing the matter. Earlier, the apex court had issued a notice to the Union Government seeking a reply into Sharma’s plea.

Politicians have openly alleged tampering of EVMs in the recently concluded assembly elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge.

