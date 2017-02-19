SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan bats for judiciary’s independence 

Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on Saturday emphasized on maintaining the independence of judiciary. He was speaking on “Collegium Versus National judiciary” at the Centre for Social Studies of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Nanpura here on Saturday.

Bhushan said, “The collegium system has stood the test of independence. Earlier there was difference of opinion but now it appears that the government is trying to encroach on the judiciary by enacting the National Judicial Commission Act. There is no provision in the Constitution which empowers the government to appoint judges to the High Courts and Supreme Court. All the powers are vested with the President of India and the President after consulting the Supreme Court collegium, judges are being appointed. Under our Constitution, judiciary is totally independent, and if the power is given to the government they will appoint their own people and this will lead to the encroachment in the judiciary. The justice will not be done if government puts their own people in the judicial system.”

Bhushan posthumously gave away second Bhagirath Human Rights Award (BHRA) to late Mukul Sinha, founder of Jan Sangharsh Manch and activist in Surat on Saturday. The award was received by activist’s wife Nirjhari Sinha.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Nirjhari Sinha said, “I am feeling very proud after receiving the award. I would have been much happier if he would receive the award and I would be seated in the audience and watching him accepting such award. Such awards encourages the human right activists and lawyers across the country. He inspires us to carry forward the work which he had left behind. He had not received a single award in his life and after his death this is the first award.” Bhushan attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi AAP government for doing common politics in place of optional politics.