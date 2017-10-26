SC junks Virbhadra Singh petition in disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court (File) Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh to quash a disproportionate assets case registered against him and his wife by the CBI. Justice Deepak Gupta dismissed the plea after an in-chamber hearing on October 23.

“Learned counsel for the petitioner was granted four weeks time by this court on September 1, 2017 to cure the defects as pointed out by the Registry. But learned counsel for the petitioner has still not cured the defects. The Special Leave Petition is accordingly dismissed for non-prosecution,” the order said.

Singh had approached the Supreme Court in April this year challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his plea for quashing the DA case against him and his wife.

Express Investigation

