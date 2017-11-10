SC junks Trinamool MLA’s plea against Aadhaar-bank account linking

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA challenging the linking of bank accounts with Aadhaar, reports PTI.

TMC MLA and party general secretary Mahua Moitra had last month filed a writ petition in the apex court challenging the directive from banks to link accounts with Aadhaar by December 31. Moitra had filed the petition in the capacity of a private citizen.

Her plea was filed on October 31 when the top court refused to entertain the West Bengal government’s petition against the government’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to obtain government welfare schemes.

While declining the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s plea, the apex court bench had also said: “How can the state file such a plea? In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament’s mandate?”

“It can be challenged by individuals, but how a state has come (to court)? It cannot be done,” the bench said. “Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual.”

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she accepted the court’s decision. “We have high respect for the court. The court has given the verdict and we will obey. I don’t think there will be any problem. We appreciate that. The court did not reject our appeal. It said to apply individually. We have accepted it. Individually, some people have already made an appeal before it.”

On November 3, the Supreme Court ordered banks and telecom service providers to specify the last date for linking bank accounts and cellphone numbers with Aadhaar in their messages to customers.

On October 25, the Centre told another bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that it was open to extending the March 31, 2018 deadline for making Aadhaar mandatory for social welfare schemes.

Currently, the last date to link Aadhaar with bank accounts is December 31 this year while for mobile numbers, it is February 6, 2018.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App