SC junks pleas to defreeze Teesta, husband’s bank accounts

Accounts of Teesta, her husband and two trusts were seized in Jan 2014 Accounts of Teesta, her husband and two trusts were seized in Jan 2014

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking defreezing of bank accounts of social activist Teesta Setalvad, husband Javed Anand and two trusts — Citizens for Justice and Peace and Sabrang Trust — that were seized by Gujarat police in January 2014 over allegations of embezzlement of funds collected for welfare of victims of the 2002 riots.

“Indisputably, the investigation is still in progress. The appellants will have to explain their position to the investigating agency and after investigation is complete, the matter can proceed further depending on the material gathered during the investigation,” a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar said, rejecting their appeals against a Gujarat High Court order.

The HC in its October, 2015, judgment had upheld a November 28, 2014, order of an Ahmedabad magistrate’s court that dismissed their prayer for defreezing the accounts. The apex court bench said, “The suspicion entertained by the investigating agency as to how the appellants appropriated huge funds, which in fact were meant to be disbursed to the unfortunate victims of 2002 riots, will have to be explained by the appellants.

Further, once the investigation is complete and police report is submitted to the concerned court, it would be open to the appellants to apply for defreezing of the bank accounts and persuade the concerned court that the said bank accounts are no more necessary for the purpose of investigation. It will be open to the concerned court to consider that request in accordance with law after hearing the investigating agency, including to impose conditions as may be warranted in the fact situation of the case.”

The nine accounts were frozen following an FIR filed by members of the Gulberg Cooperative Housing Society on January 14, 2014.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App