SC junks PIL for SIT probe into demonetisation

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul dismissed the plea which also sought removal of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission logo on new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

“We are already hearing a batch of petitions on the issue of demonitisation. RBI will not seek your permission to decide the logo for notes. We are sorry,” the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by one Hans Raj Jain seeking an SIT probe into the Centre’s November 8, 2016 decision and seeking compensation for the people who had allegedly died in long queues while withdrawing money from ATMs.