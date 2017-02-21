Latest News
SC junks PIL against UP pension scheme

It alleged that the scheme provided 25 per cent reservation for minorities, which was not permissible under the Constitution.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:February 21, 2017 4:14 am
The Supreme Court Monday declined to entertain a PIL challenging the UP government’s Samajwadi pension scheme for the poor. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India said the scheme was meant for the poor and “it is a beautiful one”. The court was hearing the appeal filed by Hindu Front for Justice against the Allahabad High Court order which did not find merit in the plea. It alleged that the scheme provided 25 per cent reservation for minorities, which was not permissible under the Constitution.

