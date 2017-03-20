SC junks PIL against reservation

The Supreme Court today junked a PIL seeking a direction that reservation on the basis of caste, sex, religion and financial status should be removed from the Constitution. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul rejected the plea filed by a chartered accountant who claimed that reservation was against the law laid down by the Constitution.

“Reservation is for those who are not in a position to walk shoulder to shoulder with the communities which are advanced. The original provisions of the Constitution cannot be challenged…Your fundamental understanding is not correct. We can’t agree with you. Go get yourself elected and tell the Parliament,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by chartered accountant Waman Dattatray Damle seeking directions that reservation on the basis of caste, sex, religion and financial status should be removed from Constitution.

