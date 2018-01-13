SC Judges’ revolt: Issues are not personal, but institutional, says Justice Joseph

Justice Kurian Joseph. Justice Kurian Joseph.

THE ISSUES raised by the four most senior judges of the Supreme Court at an unprecedented press conference Friday were not “personal” but “institutional” and should be resolved, Justice Kurian Joseph told The Indian Express.

“There was nothing personal about it. It was about institutional issues. Since they are institutional issues, it should definitely be resolved soon,” said Justice Joseph, hours after the press conference along with Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur.

The four judges also released a seven-page letter they had sent to CJI, raising several issues related to the functioning of the Supreme Court, including the Memorandum of Procedure and allocation of cases to various benches.

Justice Joseph, who left for Kerala after the press conference, said he was “hopeful” that the customary Monday meeting of the four judges with the CJI would take place as usual.

According to sources, the judges decided to go public to ensure that the issues they raised were not ignored. “There will be measures over the issues they have raised. With the general public becoming aware of the problems in the judiciary, no one can leave them unaddressed. Citizens have come to know about them,” said sources.

