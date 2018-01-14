SC judges’ revolt: Bar council says CJI Dipak Misra assured crisis will be sorted out soon

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

Amid the ongoing rift between the chief justice and four senior-most judges over assignment of cases, a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday met CJI Dipak Misra, who assured it that the crisis would be resolved soon.

Following a 50-minute meeting with the CJI, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, who headed the delegation, said the meeting took place in a congenial atmosphere. “We met the CJI in a congenial atmosphere and he said that everything would be sorted out soon,” he told reporters.

Misra said the panel had also discussed the crisis plaguing the higher judiciary with other judges, including three of the four seniormost judges, who had launched a virtual revolt against Justice Misra at an unprecedented press conference on Friday.

The panel met justices J Chelameswar, M B Lokur, and Kurian Joseph, BCI chairman said, adding that they also assured it that everything would be sorted out. However, Misra did not mention whether the panel had a talk with Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who had gone out of station after Friday’s presser.

On Friday, the Supreme Court found itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis after four of its most senior judges went public, questioning the conduct of the Chief Justice of India, especially over the allocation of cases. The four judges alleged that cases having far-reaching consequences for the nation and the institution had been assigned by the CJI selectively to benches ‘of their preference’. When asked if it was about the petitions seeking a probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, Justice Gogoi replied in the affirmative.

Hectic discussions took place among the apex court judges over the course of the day. According to PTI, two SC judges — justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao — met Justice Chelameswar, who had spearheaded the four judges at the unprecedented press conference, at his official residence in New Delhi.

The panel also held a brief meeting with Justice Arun Mishra, who is hearing a PIL seeking a probe into the death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

Loya had been dealing with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case and had allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014.

