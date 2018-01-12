SC judges presser, reactions LIVE UPDATES: Shocking, must have had compelling reasons for this course of action, says KTS Tulsi

Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference in New Delhi (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference in New Delhi (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

In an unprecedented move, four senior-most Supreme Court judges on Friday held a press conference to tell the nation that unless the institution is preserved, democracy will not survive in the country. Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph told reporters in New Delhi that there was an urgent need to preserce the judiciary system if democracy was to be protected, and that they failed to convince Chief Justice Of India Deepak Misra towards the same.

At the conference held at Justice Chelameswar’s residence in the capital, he said, “We met CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution,” adding that a formal statement will be issued shortly.

The judges also said that allotment of cases to judges was an issue. “There is an issue of assignment of a case which is raised in that letter (to CJI),” said Justice Ranjan Gogoi. On being asked further if it is about the mysterious death of CBI Judge BH Loya, he said, “Yes”.

Here are reactions from the political brass to the press conference by the SC judges:

1:48 pm:

Yashwant Sinha, BJP leader : “Absolutely unprecedented, the press conference of the four senior judges of supreme court. Most important take away ‘when national interest is at stake ordinary rules of business do not apply.”

1:38 pm:

Salman Khurshid, senior advocate – “Deeply sad and pained, also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media.”

1:32 pm:

Ujjwal Nikam, senior advocate: “This is a black day for Judiciary. Today’s press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned.”

1:26 pm:

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: “We can’t criticize them, they are men of great integrity and have sacrificed a lot for their legal career, where they could’ve made money as senior counsels. We must respect them. PM must ensure that the four judges and CJI, in fact entire Supreme Court, come to one opinion and proceed further.”

1:26 pm:

Advocate Prashant Bhushan: “It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step.”

1:03 pm:

Supreme Court advocate KTS Tulsi: “It’s quite shocking. There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking.”

1:11 pm:

Supreme Court Justice R S Sodhi (retd): “I think all four judges should be impeached, they have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say, we have parliament, courts, police functioning.

“Issues don’t matter. It is their complaint on administrative matter. They are only four, there are 23 others. Four get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light. It is immature and childish behaviour.”

12:23 pm:

Ashutosh Kumar, AAP leader: “Now the position of CJI is very vulnerable. He should explain to the nation.

“This is the crisis of manumental proportion. Serious threat to Indian democracy. Last Pillar is also crumbling!!! Needs serious remedial steps!!!

“If matter is related to Judge Loya’s death then it is far more serious and it will shake the entire establishment, it will shake people’s faith in democracy.

