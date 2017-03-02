SC issues notice to hear plea of bar dancers’ union against new Maharashtra law

Supreme Court. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Maharashtra government on a plea of a bar dancers’ body challenging the 2016 state law regulating dance performances. A bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R F Nariman said, “Issue notice. Returnable within four weeks.” The apex court has sought a reply by April 20. Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, the apex court had agreed to hear the plea that challenges the constitutional validity of a 2016 Maharashtra law putting conditions on dance performances by girls and women in bars and hotels of the state.

The plea, filed by ‘Bharatiya Bargirls Union’, has termed the new Act as arbitrary and violative of their right to earn a livelihood through legitimate means. It also alleges that the new law condemns their profession and unreasonably interferes with free choice of expression through dramatic performances and the right of women to practice the occupation of self-expression through such performances.

The union has further alleged in their plea that the term ‘obscene dance’ in the Act has been intentionally kept unclear to allow police to harass women performers. “The act of tipping or giving gifts as a token of appreciation has been customary and an integral part of traditional dance culture. This decades-old practice is akin to those performing Mujra, Lavani (traditional Marathi song and dance) or Tamasha (traditional Marathi theatre) where performers earn their living through ‘bakshisi’ offered by the audience as a token of appreciation of the performances. The said practice is widely prevalent in Maharashtra and across the country. But the Act prohibits such practice contrary to traditionally accepted form of custom, thus failing to recognise that every performance deserves a prize,” the plea said.

The apex court on September 21 last year had given temporary relief to the state government by declining to stay the operation of the new law though it had flagged some of its provisions. It had also allowed some dance bars which were granted licences by the state administration to continue to function under old rules and the directions issued by it.

