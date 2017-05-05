SC issues contempt notice to Kerala Chief Secretary for not reinstating T P Senkumar as DGP

IPS officer T P Senkumar is set to retire on June 30. IPS officer T P Senkumar is set to retire on June 30.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a contempt of court notice to Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto for not reinstating T P Senkumar as Kerala DGP and ordered her to file her response by May 8, ANI reported. The apex court had on April 24 ordered the reinstatement of Senkumar, saying his transfer by the LDF government was done “unfairly” and ” arbitrarily”.

The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the state for seeking clarification on its verdict on reappointing Senkumar as DGP (law and order).

Senkumar was relocated by the CPI(M)-led LDF government for alleged inaction in the Jisha murder case and Puttingal fire works tragedy. On April 29, Senkumar had moved a contempt petition against the Kerala government for not following the Supreme Court order to reinstate him as state DGP. He also wrote to Netto asking her to implement the court’s order which, he alleged, was not being executed and delayed willfully.

The IPS officer, who is to retire on June 30, was removed from the post of director general of police a few days after the CPM-led LDF assumed power in May last year. Senkumar had moved Supreme Court after his petition was rejected by the central administrative tribunal and the Kerala high court.

The Opposition UDF had also protested in the Kerala assembly against government’s delay in implementing the Supreme Court order. The Opposition raised slogans and staged a walkout on May 2 over the issue, despite the CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that the government is committed to implement Supreme Court’s order.

